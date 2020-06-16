Allocations for information, culture dept increase

The Punjab government’s budgetary allocations of Rs.200 million for the Information and Culture Department for fiscal year 2020-2021 have increase to the tune of Rs.100 million as compared to the yester year’s budgetary allocations.

The official statement issued by the Punjab government for information and culture claims that the mandate for the highly important part of the government is to revive and protect the cultural heritage of the Punjab and promotion of cultural activity for the economic, social and spiritual, personal well-being of the people of Punjab. This year Rs.150 million have been allocated for nine ongoing schemes in the Information & Culture Department, while a sum of Rs.50m has been earmarked for two new schemes to be initiated in the present fiscal year.

The on-going schemes include PC-II for hiring a Consulting Firm for Designing Auditorium for Bhakkar Arts Council, Bhakkar, Renovation / Improvement of Facilities and Infrastructure at Lahore Arts Council, Mall Complex and Cultural Complex, Ferozpur Road, Lahore, PC-II for Hiring a Consulting Firm for Up-gradation of Open Air Theatre, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, Upgradation of Sahiwal Arts Council, Sahiwal (PUCAR), Strengthening of Performing Art Academy and Face lifting and interior work of Information & Cultural Complex, Rawalpindi / Multan, Construction of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Memorial Gallery / Hall and Uplifting of Front Elevation of Bahawalpur Museum, Bahawalpur, PC-II for Hiring a Consulting Firm for Designing Auditorium for Bahawalpur Arts Council, Bahawalpur, Provision of missing Facilities in the existing arts councils in the Punjab, establishment of Punjab Rung FM Radio Stations at Multan & Rawalpindi (PILAC). —