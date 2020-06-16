Rs119b for Punjab police

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs119 billion under the head of non-development budget for Punjab Police Department for fiscal year 2020-21.

The police department had demanded Rs158b from the government for budget 2020-21 and the government advised Rs131b. However, the government slashed Rs12 billion from its advised budget and allocated Rs119b for the department.

Last year, the government had allocated Rs115b budget for the police department but would have to release additional Rs14 billion to meet the expenses. The government cut Rs10b as the police department had spent Rs129b last year.

The department would spend Rs100.54b in terms of salaries of its employees and for regular and other allowances, employees’ related expenses, operating expenses, employees’ retirement benefits, grants, subsidies and write-offs of loans/advances, transfers, repairs and maintenance and expenditure on acquiring of physical assets.

Rs500m set aside for Emergency Service: An amount of Rs500 million has been allocated for Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), which is almost Rs300 million less than the previous fiscal year’s allocation. As per the budget documents, Rs457 million will be spent on 19 ongoing while Rs43 million on two new schemes.

Major targets of the Punjab government in 2020-21 are establishment of Rescue 1122 station at Kartarpur Corridor, District Narowal, provision of Motorbike Ambulance Service in remaining 27 districts of Punjab, Capacity Building of Emergency Services in Punjab (Phase-II), establishment of Emergency Service in 62 remaining tehsils (Phase-III),establishment of Rescue 1122 Services at Barthi and Fazal Katch, Tehsil Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan, establishment of Rescue 1122 at Zahir Pir, Tehsil Khanpur, District RY Khan, establishment of Emergency Services 1122 in Khokharan, Multan and establishment of Rescue 1122 Service at Sub-Tehsil Headquarters Vehova, Taunsa Sharif, Dera Ghazi Khan. The Provincial Disaster Response Force (DRF) shall be mobilised/ deployed as per the requirement.