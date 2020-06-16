Rs5.9b allocated for environment protection

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs 5.917 billion for environment protection whereas in previous year the allocation was only Rs 1 billion.

This year the vision of Environment Protection Department is to promote sustainable development in the province through integration of environmental considerations in pursuit of economic growth. Environmental protection and conservation aim to reduce the adverse impact on environment with the increase in industrialization and economic growth.

Major initiatives for 2020-21 included establishment of Environmental Monitoring Centre, Environmental Endowment Fund/Provincial Sustainable Development Fund (PSDF) for promoting green investments in the province, Development of Missing Environmental Quality Standards and revision of existing standards, Restructuring and Capacity building of Environmental Protection Department and other related agencies, Commencement of activities as proposed by the Final Report of ADB Technical Assistance for Revitalization of ecosystem of River Ravi, Enhanced Air and Water Quality Monitoring System in Punjab and Strengthening of Program Coordination Unit (PCU) of Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP) in P&D Board.

The Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP), funded by the World Bank, aims to strengthen environmental governance and promote green investments in Punjab. The total cost of the program is US$ 273 million out of which US$ 200million would be provided as loan by the World Bank under P4R modality. The implementation of the program started in 2019-20.

A Strategic Planning and Implementation Unit tasked with the execution of Punjab Green Development Program has been established in Environment Protection Department. An allocation of Rs 762.895 million has been made in Environment & Climate Change sector regarding interventions of PGDP. The Energy Department will implement two schemes under PGDP titled “Retrofitting of public institutions” with the allocation of Rs. 660 million and Solarization of DHQ’s with an allocation of 595.29 million. The Transport department is also implementing a scheme for expansion of private Vehicle Inspection & Certification System (VICS) in Punjab under PPP mode.

The Industries department is also implementing two schemes under Punjab Green Development Program titled “Demonstration Project on Industries for Urban Center, Relocation of Tannery Units to Sialkot Tannery Zone and its Operationalization” and Pilot/ Demonstration Resource Efficiency & Cleaner Production Investment in Key Industrial Sectors.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Environmental Protection Department M. Rizwan has said the government of the Punjab has presented a balanced budget while the epidemic badly affected economy of the country.