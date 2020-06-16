1st-class cricketer Fahad’s mother dies

LAHORE: Mother of first class cricketer Fahadul Haq, who is also captain of Prince Club Lahore, breathed her last here on Monday. She was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Lahore Cantonment on Monday afternoon in the presence of relatives, family friends, cricket community. Various cricket officials, members of local clubs and players condoled with Fahad on the sad demise of his mother and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss