Kaneria appeals for lifting of life ban

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has filed an appeal before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lift his life ban and sought permission to play domestic cricket. Kaneria, who was banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2013 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal, posted the letter on Twitter in which he requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to appeal to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit to allow his return to domestic cricket. According to the letter Kaneria "suffered unimaginable and incomprehensible hardships, both professionally and personally" and "his sole source of income has vastly been affected". "PCB has the authority to write to the Chairman ACU thereof making a request at the behest of our client to grant him permission to play and participate in domestic cricket, or any related activity thereof," the letter read.