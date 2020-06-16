No room for friendship in WI-England Tests: Roach

LONDON: There will be no place for friendship when West Indies take on England belatedly this summer, Kemar Roach has warned fellow Barbadian fast bowler Jofra Archer.

While no one will be happier to see each other on a cricket pitch than the combatants when their long-awaited three-Test series gets under way behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl on July 8, destructive West Indies fast bowler Roach says his team's focus will be purely on winning. "Jofra has made his decision and I think he's done a fantastic job so far in his career but obviously there's no friendships and stuff in this series," Roach said via video conference. on. "It's all about winning and playing hard cricket so when we come up against Jofra I think we'll devise a fantastic plan to counter him. I'm looking forward to that battle and we as a team are doing the same. "I saw him as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados. I always thought he was talented and he has shown that over the years’’.