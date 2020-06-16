Punjab sports budget cut to half

LAHORE: The Punjab government has cut to half its annual sports and youth affairs budget to Rs 2090 million for the year 2020-21 from Rs 4000 of 2019-20. But it still claims commitment to promote healthy and beneficial activities. In its annual budget announced on Monday, June 15, the government claims to be launching 26 new schemes in already ongoing 174 projects.

As par details, government in its annual development programme for 2020-21, it has allocated an amount of Rs 2,090 million for Sports and Youth Affairs. Out of this allocation, funds amounting to Rs. 1,733 million have been made towards ongoing schemes and Rs. 357 million for new schemes. In its major targets and new initiatives for fiscal year 2020-21, the government plans to construction of 13 new Tehsil Sports Complexes in Punjab.

Its major achievements of fiscal year 2019-20 were State of Art First exclusive Hockey Stadium for Girls at Rawalpindi, construction of Swimming pool at Gujranwala, construction of Gojra Hockey Stadium, athletics training camp of men and women player’s Punjab Stadium, Lahore and Hosting of Kabaddi World Cup, 2020 (Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat.