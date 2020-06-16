Tougher tests await Madrid, Barca

MADRID: Real Madrid and Barcelona will have tougher tests to come but emphatic victories on their return to action at the weekend suggest there may not be much margin for error in what is left of La Liga’s title race.

Leaders Barca hammered Real Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday before second-placed Madrid swept Eibar aside 3-1 a day later, having led 3-0 at the end of the first half, only to ease off in the second. Both performances erased fears that had arisen during the three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw La Liga go without competitive matches for 93 days.

Madrid looked comfortable in their new home at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium -- part of their training complex -- while Lionel Messi looked fit, with no sign of the tightness in his thigh that was bothering him earlier this month. Two assists, a goal and 90 minutes played suggested Barcelona’s captain is in good shape.

"There were many uncertainties," said coach Quique Setien. "Nobody was clear what was going to happen. We had some bad touches but we will improve with more contact with the ball over time. "Overcoming this match like this gives us confidence and momentum with the advantage we already had." Mallorca and Eibar, sitting 18th and 16th respectively, were always going to represent relatively kind reintroductions for La Liga’s title contenders. Barcelona are at home on Tuesday to Leganes, who increasingly look the most likely side to finish bottom after they lost at home on Saturday to Real Valladolid. But games away at Sevilla and home to Athletic Bilbao then follow, when perhaps the fitness and form of Setien’s side will be better tested. For Madrid, the challenge intensifies immediately with a home game on Thursday against Valencia, who can ill-afford another stumble after a draw with Levante on Friday left them four points adrift of the top four.