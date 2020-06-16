PCB unveils 5-year strategy for the game

LAHORE: As the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) Monday unveiled ambitious five-year strategy for the game, it have made accountability, transparency, ethics and professionalism as its core.

Side by side, the PCB also mentioned its key achievements since February 2019, the time the new set up grew its roots in the country’s cricket. With the vision of becoming one of the top-performing and most credible cricket boards in the world, the PCB released its strategic plan with the approval of its Board of Governors (BoG).

Captioned under Five-Year Plan to Inspire and Unify Our Nation, the document lays down strategic and corporate objectives, sets a straightforward course of action for the progress and enhancement of the national men’s, women’s and age-group teams and presents a clear pathway and structure for grassroots development.

Underpinning the objectives will be a tracking system that will ensure that progress is robustly monitored on a monthly basis throughout the duration of the plan. The salient features of the strategy are sustainable corporate governance, delivering of world class international teams,grassroot and pathways framework, inspiring generations through our women’s game, growing and diversity of commercial revenue streams and, enhancing of global image of Pakistan and implementation of PCB constitution.