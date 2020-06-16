Off spinners also need a cushion: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Extremely concerned on the future and survival of off-spin bowling, Mohammad Hafeez has called for readjustments in an effort to cope with the changing scenario and to confront the challenges faced by the game of cricket.

In response to The News question during virtual session with media Monday, Hafeez admitted that the Covid-19 made the game more complex than it was ever before. “Look the off spin bowling has suffered a lot and 15degree restriction has ruined careers of many including the talented Saeed Ajmal. There is a need to make adjustments in an effort to see the rebirth of off spin bowing. It is a dying craft of the game that required a fresh bush. Obviously I would support the idea of making changes or increasing the level where off spinners should have some cushion to express his skills. Fast bowlers may get something out of this Covid-19 situation but what about spinners?”

Hafeez advocated the idea of readjustment according to changing situation. “This is the best time to make adjustments.”

The experienced batsmen is a part of the 29-member squad selected for Test and T20 series in England. “I can understand we have enough options at our disposal for the Test matches and I don’t think I would be required to play longer version. However, I would be available even for Test matches so is everyone else who has been named on the touring squad.”

The prolific run getter for Pakistan in shorter version of the game in recent times, Hafeez said personal records hardly mattered for him: “What matters however is helping my side win matches and titles. Personal milestones has always been a second priority for me. I feel happy and proud if my performance goes on to win matches for my country. That satisfaction has no match.”

He even dispelled the impression that he always wanted to bat at No 3 in T20 matches. “Since revival of my career in 2010, I never requested for any particular batting position. In fact it is up to management to pick as what is best for me and where my batting position is most suited to the team.” Commenting on former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja’s scathing criticism on his selection and his close relations with head coach Misbahul Haq, Hafeez said he never had given weightage to such criticism. “Such comments are only meant for social media popularity. I hardly comment on such remarks that have got no serious or factual base.” Hafeez’s desire is to call it a day after helping the national side perform well in the forthcoming T20 World Cup.