Moscow expels two Czech diplomats in tit-for-tat move

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday expelled two Czech diplomats, retaliating over the expulsion of two of its own embassy workers from Prague this month over a fake story about a poisoning plot.

The Russian foreign ministry summoned Czech envoy Vitezslav Pivonka and informed him that “two employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow are declared personas non-gratae,” it said in a statement.

“They are ordered to leave Russian territory with their family members” by end of day Wednesday, it said, calling the move a “mirror measure in response to Prague´s provocative action.”