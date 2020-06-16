Iran says virus delays reading of Ukraine airline black boxes

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has slowed its plans to send abroad the black boxes of a Ukrainian plane its forces mistakenly shot down in January.

“From the first days of this painful incident, we announced our readiness to cooperate in investigating the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.“There is nothing on our side to hide,” he told a news conference in Tehran.

“If it is possible to read them in Ukraine... this will be done in Ukraine. Otherwise, the black boxes will be read in France.”But he said the process had been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen most international flights cancelled. “The interruption of international flights linked to the coronavirus epidemic caused an involuntary delay,” said Rabiei.

“We will resume this process (of sending the black boxes) with the gradual resumption of international flights and the clarification of the results of the negotiations” between Iran and others involved in the process.

Flight 752, an Ukraine International Airlines jetliner, was struck by two missiles and crashed shortly after taking off from the Tehran airport on January 8.The Islamic republic admitted days later that its forces accidentally shot down the Kiev-bound jetliner, killing all 176 people on board.

Tehran´s air defences had been on high alert at the time in case the US retaliated against Iranian strikes hours earlier on American troops stationed in Iraq. Those strikes were carried out in response to the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport.

The black boxes are expected to contain information about the last moments before the aircraft was struck and crashed. Many of those on board the downed airliner were Canadians.

Ottowa has demanded for months that Iran, which does not have the technical means to decode the black boxes, send the items abroad so that their content can be analysed.