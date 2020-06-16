China will handle some Hong Kong national security cases

HONG KONG: China will have jurisdiction over “some extremely rare” national security cases in Hong Kong under a new law to be imposed on the semi-autonomous city, a senior official said Monday.

The revelation came as thousands of Hong Kongers gathered on Monday evening on the anniversary of the death of a man during last year´s pro-democracy protests. Beijing has signalled the new security law — which will bypass the city´s legislature — needs to be passed quickly to end such protests, which have gained fresh momentum since the measure was announced.

Deng Zhonghua, deputy head of China´s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said enforcing the national security law would largely fall to Hong Kong´s local authorities and police.

“However, the central authorities should also reserve jurisdiction over some extremely rare cases when an offence takes place in Hong Kong and poses a serious threat to China´s national security,” Deng said.

Under a “One Country, Two Systems” agreement ahead of the handover by Britain, China said it would let Hong Kong maintain certain liberties and autonomy until 2047 — including legislative and judicial independence.But Deng´s comments are the first time a Beijing official has made clear that mainland authorities will have jurisdiction over some national security cases once the law is passed.

Hong Kong was rocked by months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests last year.In response, Beijing has announced plans to impose the new law covering subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign influence.Beijing says the law will return stability and leave political freedoms intact, and that Hong Kong´s legislature has failed to pass its own national security laws over the years.