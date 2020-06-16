Schwabe donates high quality face masks to Karachi Police

Karachi: World renowned manufacturer of homoeopathic and biochemic medicines, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Co. Germany, presented a package of 5000 high quality face masks to Additional Inspector General Police Sindh Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon as a gift for the general and traffic police personnel.

The presentation was formally made to him at the AIG Police Office by Schwabe Germany’s Pakistan Partners, Dr. Hamid General Homoeo (Pvt) Ltd. and Darul Adviat, through Syed Rahimuddin Khurram, Sales Manager HGH, and Sajid Shamim, CEO Repcom Advertising. AIG Mr. Memon commended Schwabe Germany’s contribution in this regard and appreciated the quality of the face masks.

It may be mentioned that, as a timely and essential social service initiative in the wake of Covid-19 Pandemic, Schwabe Germany continues to give away protective face masks to homoeopathic doctors, clinics and pharmacies across Pakistan.

The mask has been custom-designed and produced in high quality washable and reusable fabric and its distribution in massive quantities will continue over the coming weeks.*****