Silkbank, Visa partners to utilise digital payments

KARACHI: Silkbank Ltd is one of the leading and fastest growing consumer banks in the country, with 123 branches in 39 cities. Silkbank’s Visa credit cards offer cardholders premier benefits, multiple layers of security, reliability and global acceptance.

With the growing focus towards digitalization in the ‘post-covid’ economy, it is an imperative for Banks to provide ease and facilitation to their customers to perform online transactions.

Keeping up with this spirit and the commitment in providing world leading services, Silkbank has partnered with Visa to utilize the global digital payments leader’s ‘Visa Consumer Authentication Service’ (VCAS), which provides the bank Risk Based Authentication (RBA) to reduce fraud and false declines for an improved online authentication service.

With this partnership, Silkbank is soon to become the first bank in the country to offer this 3DS 2.0 compliant feature, which not only delivers better online experience for cardholders but leverages the power of data to give cardholders peace of mind when shopping online.

Commenting on Silkbank’s digital-drive, Shahram Raza Bakhtiari – Director Retail Banking, said, “Our objective is to be ready for the new-era in banking where customers will rely more on digital solutions and for this purpose our strategic partnership with Visa will go a long way.”

Kamil Khan, Visa’s Country Manager Pakistan and Afghanistan, said: “While the current circumstances has reimagined consumers’ shopping patterns and prompted merchants to go online quickly, consumer expectations remained the same – they want easy payments that are also secure.”****