Three people injured in Pak Colony

Three people wounded during a clash between two groups within the limits of Pak Colony police station on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place in Dhobi Ghat area in Mianwali Colony in Pak Colony police remits from where three people were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The injured persons included 21-year-old Ahsanullah, son of Jan Khan, Ilyas, 42, son of Yaqoob, and Aurangzaib, 20, son of Shafi. Reacting on information, police also reached the crime scene and inquired about the incident. According to SHO Rehmat Marwat, the victims injured in the incident belong to a same community, added that the incident took place over a personal dispute.