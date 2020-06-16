KWSB takes action against illegal hydrants

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Monday dismantled as many as seven illegal water hydrants and suspended connections of 11 hydrants. Cases were also lodged against eight suspects involved in running illegal hydrants.

According to a press statement issued by the KWSB, on the direction of Sindh Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, the water board took action against the hydrant mafia in the city, after which theft of millions of gallons of water had been stopped in Baldia Town, Orangi and adjoining areas as illegal hydrants operating there were dismantled and their connections suspended.

The water board took action against illegal water hydrants in Yawar Goth, Khairabad, Zebo Goth and adjoining areas near the Northern Bypass with the help of the Manghopir police. The KWSB’s disconnection squad was headed by Executive Engineer Abdul Rahim Paleejo. The Manghopir SHO was also present during the operation along with the police force.

The illegal connections, according to the KWSB statement, had been obtained from a 48-inch-diameter line. The 11 illegal connections were supplying water to various villages in the vicinity. Water from these illegal connections, according to the water board, used to be stored in RCC tanks from where it was supplied through tankers in various parts of the city.