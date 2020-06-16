KMC issues SOPs for collection of dues for retired employees

On the directives of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) finance department has announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the retired employees “who often visit the KMC head office” to demand their outstanding dues, said a press statement on Monday.

As per details released by the KMC, its security personnel would not allow anyone to enter the KMC building without a face mask and will stop people from gathering inside the building. “The security personnel will also check the temperature of everyone with a thermal gun entering the building.”

It said a pension desk was going to be established and an online portal 1339 could also be used by the pensioners for any assistance. “The advertisement of the portal would also be released in newspapers, in form panaflex and on social media to aware the pensioner who could approach 1339 for any assistance or lodging their complaint.” It was also decided that no new cases of retirement dues would be taken up until “500 or more cases that have been pending before the lockdown were disposed of”.