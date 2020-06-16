Hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients to face penal action: governor

Public complaints against overcharging by privately-run hospitals in Karachi for the treatment of COVID-19 patients will be extensively scrutinised and the private health facilities found guilty of overcharging will have to face penal action.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said this on Monday as he spoke to media persons while he personally distributed masks among retailers and shoppers at the Zainab Market in Saddar on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Tiger Force. Lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that the federal government had been providing utmost assistance to medical professionals in the province as they were on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. He added that the present government stood together with the health care professionals.

Some 156,000 people in Sindh had enlisted their services as volunteers of the Tiger Force, the governor claimed. He added that he had been made the incharge of the Tiger Force after the Sindh government had refused to avail its services.

The Tiger Force in the three other provinces has been working under the domain of the respective provincial governments. Ismail said the Tiger Force in Sindh had started to provide its services by distributing masks among retailers and customers in markets of Karachi and in the second phase, they would be deputed at the Ehsaas cash dispensation centres and the Utility Stores in the province.

He asserted that the prime minister had been acting on a uniform policy to keep every area of the country secured from the threat of the coronavirus epidemic.

The country could not afford imposition of a blanket lockdown on a stringent basis against the spread of the coronavirus, owing to the issue of poverty, the governor said.