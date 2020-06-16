Man also dies from corona after wife’s death

TOBA TEK SINGH: After the death of a woman due to coronavirus at Gojra’s Javed Colony two days ago, her husband also died due to Covid-19 on Monday.

Musaddiq Chohan, 65, and his wife tested corona positive three days ago. Meanwhile, two doctors of Pirmahal, Dr Muhammad Zaman and Dr Rida Fatima, after tested corona positive had been quarantined at their homes.

Dr Rida’s brother Usman and father Mushtaq had also been quarantined in the same house at Pirmahal’s Ghousiabad locality.

Two sisters, Kinza Batool and Zainab Batool, had also been quarantined in their house at Madina Block of Pirmahal. Meanwhile, a Covid-19 suspected patient died at THQ Hospital Pirmahal. The deceased was the father of Government Postgraduate College, Pirmahal Mathematics Department head Prof Muzammil Qazzafi. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and his swabs samples were sent to Faisalabad Allied Hospital’s laboratory for Covid-19 test but his report was still awaited. He was buried in a graveyard of Chak 319/GB under strict security adopted according to the SOPs set by the Health Department.