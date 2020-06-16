Six burnt to death, 10 injured as van catches fire

FAISALABAD: Six people, including women and children, were burnt to death while 10 others sustained burns when a van caught fire near Aminpur Interchange on the M-4 on Monday.

Reportedly, the van was on its way to Gojra from Sheikhupura when it caught fire after colliding with a fence in Sandal Bar police limits. As a result, Ibatasam, 6, Bilal , 22, Imran, 45, Khalida, 32, Kaif , 9, and Abeeha, 7, were burnt to death while Abdul Qayyum, Kashif, Mateeur Rahman, Mujeebur Rahman, Saima, Faqiha, Sadia, Saba , Seerat and Abdul Rasheed sustained burns.

Illegal constructions demolished: The FDA enforcement teams on Monday demolished illegal constructions at four unapproved housing schemes at Tandlianwala besides sealing a plot at Madina Town.

Reportedly, the FDA enforcement team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected the legal status of different housing schemes at Tehsil Tandlianwala and found that the housing schemes Lyallpur City, Sadiq Town, Sun City and Husain Garden were being established on the land of Chak 420and Chak 410 without approval of the FDA. To it, the team demolished the boundary walls and other illegal constructions of these unapproved housing schemes to save the citizens from any fraud and deceive.

The developers had been asked to get regular approval for establishing the housing schemes by fulfilling all required terms and conditions otherwise they could not continue to sale the plots and stern legal action would be taken against them in case of further violations.

The FDA Director General informed that the scope of operation against unapproved housing schemes had been extended upto tehsil level to protect the public and private interests. He explained that the FDA had taken various measures to facilitate the developers and special Khidmat Centre had been established to deal the matters relating to the approval of housing scheme swiftly.

He said that special attention had been focused on promotion of housing sector and the town planners should contact the FDA for more information and guidance. Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team also sealed a plot No 95-X- RSR for illegal constructions.

1,541 SHOPS SEALED: As many as 1,541 shops and 48 industries had been sealed on the charge of violation of corona SOPs during the last 11 days in the district.

Similarly, Rs 5,451,700 fine was imposed on different shopkeepers for non-compliance of the SOPs while 13,776 vehicles were challaned and warning was issued to 3,980 for minor complaints.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with the Pak Army officer visited the city and checked the corona SOPs.

They visited Kutchehry Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Satiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Susan Road and other areas.

The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not maintaining social distancing, unavailability of sanitizer and non-use of face masks by shopkeepers while more stringent action was being taken against them for breaking the seal.

The RPO asked the police officers to strictly implement the law and took action against violators. The DC said that the administrative officers, including assistant commissioners, to take action on the violation of the SOPs in shops while vendors were also being urged to end the rush in premises.

He said that the Punjab government had issued instructions to the administration and police to strictly implement the SOPs issued regarding corona.

Wasa issues notices to defaulter departments:The Wasa Faisalabad on Monday issued notices to all relevant government departments for immediate payment of its pending dues.

The Wasa officials said that if its payments were not paid within given time, their cases would be referred to Commissioner Ishrat Ali for further action.

According to the Wasa Managing Director, the defaulting government departments included Fesco, NTDC, Police, Education, Railways, Municipal Corporation, Social Security, Buildings, PH A and Auqaf Department.

GYM SEALED: Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Monday sealed a gym and got registered a case against three people on the charge of violation of anti-corona SOPs.

The AC raided the Super Gold Gym on Afghanabad ABC Road which was found open despite the lockdown where 40 to 50 people were engaged in exercise who were neither wearing face masks nor maintaining social distance.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Chak 424/GB on Monday. Faisal Masih ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan. The motive behind the incident is said to be his prolonged illness.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENT: Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident near Sultan Pura on Monday. A speedy motorbike collided with a rickshaw, killing Zahid Ali and Shamim Ahmad on the spot.