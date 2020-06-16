MPA says funds for merged districts insufficient

GHALLANAI: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nisar Mohmand on Monday termed the federal budget 2020-21 the jugglery of words and said the government did not provide any relief to the people. Speaking at a press conference here, he said the government allocated Rs48 billion for the merged districts in the budget, but the amount was insufficient. He recalled that the government had promised to provide Rs100 billion annually to the merged districts for 10 years. The lawmaker said Rs20 billion out of the Rs48 billion had been earmarked to compensate the people for the damaged houses, but Rs10 billion were deducted from it in the name of security. Nisar Mohmand that the provinces had pledged to give three percent from the National Finance Commission Award to the tribal districts, but this pledge could not be honoured.