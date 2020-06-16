Tribal elders demand separate province

GHALLANAI: The Qabail Tahafuz Movement here on Monday rejected the merger of the former tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded a separate province instead.

Speaking at a press conference here, tribal elders Abu Sufian Mahsud, Malik Naib Khan Afridi, Mali Daud Kukikhel, Malik Ziarat Gul, Malik Saleem and others said that the merger decision was made without taking the tribal people into confidence. They said the people of the merged districts wanted a separate province which was their constitutional right. The elders said that the government should have amended the Frontier Crimes Regulation instead of abrogating it. They said that the tribal people wanted to exercise their right over the mineral resources in the former Fata.