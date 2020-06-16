Owners seek bodybuilding clubs reopening, cash relief

PESHAWAR. Owners and coaches of different bodybuilding clubs have demanded the government to allow them to reopen the clubs and provide them Rs0.5million cash compensation as well.

The demand was made during a protest here on Monday. President of District Peshawar Body Building Association, Saeedur-Rahman, led protesters. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, they said there were 200 bodybuilding clubs in the district and mostly of them were on rent but due to coronavirus, all of them have been closed for four months. The club owners said they are unable to pay power bills, rents and other expenditures, adding coaches had been rendered jobless. They demanded reopening of the clubs and also Rs0.5million cash relief to each club by the government. The president of the association assured they would implement the Standard Operating Procedures at their clubs if they were allowed to reopen the clubs.

Six police officials transferred

Six police officials were transferred in the capital city on Monday. A notification said Rahim Hussain was posted deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hayatabad , Riaz Ahmad DSP Rural, Rahmatullah DSP Cantt, Luqman Khan DSP Chamkani, Aqiq Hussain DSP Warsak while Hukam Khan was posted DSP Security. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur handed over new smart phone technology to the City Patrol Force so they can get the location and other details of any suspect or missing person on the spot.