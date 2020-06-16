Governor named patron-in-chief of plasma donation campaign

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has lauded the Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for launching a plasma donation campaign to save lives of coronavirus patients.

A delegation of the Insaf Doctors Forum called on Shah Farman at the Governor’s House on Monday. The forum also nominated the governor as patron-in-chief of its newly started Covid-19 & plasma donation campaign in the province.

The forum briefed the governor about the launching of its campaign to donate plasma to coronavirus patients for their recovery. The governor, while appreciating the launching of plasma donation campaign, said that it was a good move and it would help in saving precious human lives.

The governor said that all doctors should be a part of the campaign as the plasma of people recovering from coronavirus is an important tool in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. The governor said that the services of the medical sector in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic are commendable.