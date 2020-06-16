Doctors warn of strike if cop not punished for torturing medic

LAKKI MARWAT: The doctors and paramedics on Monday threatened to go on a strike if a cop who allegedly tortured a senior medic was not brought to justice.

Speaking at a press conference at the Government City Hospital, Young Doctors Association (YDA) district chapter general secretary Dr Ibrahim Marwat alleged head constable Yahya insulted and tortured their senior colleague, Dr Umar Hayat, ENT Specialist, on Friday for parking his car on a roadside. “The cop insulted and slapped him on roadside and then bundled him into their official van like a criminal and took him to the City Police Station where the doctor was beaten up so badly that he got his eardrum damaged.” He said that Rs150,000 were also found missing from the doctor’s car and his cellphone was smashed. “Besides, Dr Umar Hayat also suffered multiple injuries to his body due to severe torture,” he alleged. Dr Ibrahim said that the doctor was also kept in lockup for four hours in illegal confinement.

He said that the cop in question should be properly examined as he seemed to be mentally ill. “Today he tortured a doctor and we are afraid that tomorrow he might harm another respectable citizen,” he maintained. He said that they called off the strike due to the current situation when the government and people needed their services in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, warning they would observe complete strike if the said cop was not made accountable for what he had done to a doctor. He said that they would lodge an FIR against the cop through the court under 22-A. Earlier, Dr Umar Hayat narrated his ordeal he had gone through.