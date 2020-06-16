ANP flays govt for rendering over 9,000 PSM workers jobless

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) central president Asfandyar Wali Khan on Monday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for rendering over 9,000 workers of the Pakistan Steel Mills jobless.

Through a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, he said that PTI leaders had promised generating 10 million jobs in the country before the general election but they had started making people jobless after coming into power. He said the government should take to task those who were responsible for the losses of the national institution and refrain from punishing the workers who had no say in the policies of these institutions.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said the PTI leaders used to claim in the past that they would make the Pakistan Steel Mills a functioning institution after assuming office. However, he said, the PTI government had set aside their electoral promises and started privatising the institutions. He said that the government had taken the decision to hand over the operational control to private investors, adding that the government was giving benefits to the investors at the cost of national interest. The ANP chief said his party would support the workers and would raise voice for their rights at every forum. He said that the government should realise that an army of advisors and ministers who were responsible for the downfall of the institution and a burden on the national exchequer. Asfandyar Wali Khan said his party would resist the policy of giving benefits to the mafia and depriving the workers of their means of subsistence.