LANDIKOTAL: The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Monday elected Khalil Islam Khattak as president while Raz M Shinwari as general secretary. A general body meeting of KP State Life Insurance Corporation was in Peshawar where office-bearers were chosen for three years. A large number of office-bearers from all KP districts participated in the general body meeting in the election process. A social worker Firdous Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion. Senior officer Khalil Islam was elected president while taking into consideration his performance and services. Raz Muhammad Shinwari was elected general secretary. M Nisar Khan was chosen vice-president, Asmatullah Awan joint secretary and Nosherawan Khan finance secretary for the year of 2020-23.