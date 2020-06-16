Owners want impounded vehicles back

BARA: The owners of the impounded vehicles staged a protest on Monday and blocked Bara-Jamrud road for all kinds of traffic.

Abdul Qiyyas Afridi, Janib Afridi and others led the protest. The protesters were carrying placards and chanted slogans to demand their vehicles back. They said a road contractor Haji Fayyaz had got their vehicles on rent in July 2018. Later, they added, security forces and contractor had a tussle over the construction of the Mamanrey and Orakzai Road in Tirah. “The security forces seized our vehicles as a result of the tussle with the contractor,” Abdul Qiyyas, alleged. He said that they had met the officials of the forces to seek the return of the vehicles, but they in vain.

Abdul Qiyyas maintained the contractor supported them in their demand to get back their vehicles but despite they were not returned the impounded automobiles for the last eight months.

Later, Station House Officer Akbar Afridi reached the place and assured the protesters to convey their problem to the relevant officials. The protesters dispersed after receiving the assurance.