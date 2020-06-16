Bike-lifters arrested

Islamabad:The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a two-member gang of bike-lifters and recovered five motorcycles from them, the police spokesman said.

A special team was constituted under the supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali, ASI Gulzar Ahmed along with other officials. The team successfully busted two members of the gang. They have been identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Atif alias Kona.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift the motorcycles from different areas falling under Khanna and Shehzad Town police stations and later selling them to dealers in Sargodha. The cases have been registered against the gangsters and further investigation is underway.