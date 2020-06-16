Rs700,000 investigation fund disbursed among IOs

Rawalpindi: The police authorities have disbursed 7 million rupees among Investigation Officers (IOs) of Rawalpindi Police in connection of Investigation expenditures through cross cheques in the supervision of SSP Investigation.

Investigation Fund is being released to ensure transparency in investigations on merit. It is also worth mentioning here that IOs have to face multiple issues in wake of unavailability of funds to sort out complex cases. Keeping in view all such hardships and problems of IOs, investigation fund is being released to sort out problems faced by Police Investigation Officers relating shortage of funds.

In supervision of SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, Investigation Fund was disbursed among IOs through cross cheques. In prevailing year, a total of Rs700,000 have been disbursed among IOs in connection of Investigation fund. With issuance of Investigation funds, in time, transparency in investigations could be ensured on merit as IOs have to face different issues relating shortage of funds in sorting out complex investigation cases.

Timely issuance of Investigation Funds will subsequently prove a positive outcome relating complaints of public to ensure investigations on merit. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that it has been a priority of Rawalpindi police to serve the public to their best by improving status of investigations to the upright level; therefore all available resources are being utilized to facilitate public to subsequently serve the public to their best.