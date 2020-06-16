Young expat kidnapped

Rawalpindi:An expatriate youth on his arrival in Islamabad was followed and kidnapped by unidentified persons on the pretext of undergoing compulsory coronavirus test. Tauqeer Ahmed, lodged a report with Rawat Police Station, saying that his driver had received his son after his arrival from abroad.

“On way back home, their vehicle was followed and stopped subsequently by three vehicles. My son and the driver were taken hostage on the pretext of coronavirus testing. Later, the unidentified persons dropped the driver near Mandi Morr and went away with my son,” Tauqeer was quoted in the police report. The police filed a case against the unidentified persons and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a man kidnapped his uncle and attacked him with a knife and rod within the limits of Pirwadhai Police Station. Gul Nazar informed the police that his nephew Latif Zar Khan took him to his ‘hujra’ and injured him.