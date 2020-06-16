IHC dismisses petition seeking schools opening

Islamabad:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a petition seeking to open all educational institutions across the country that were closed due to spread of COVID-19.

Chief Justice IHC, Athar Minallah remarked that this court would not interfere into the affairs of executive in such extraordinary situation. Chief Justice IHC, conducted hearing on a petition filed by a citizen pertaining to the above matter. At the outset of hearing, the bench asked the petitioner that why he wanted to open schools as coronavi-rus was a challenge for the whole country.

This was the mandate of executive not the judiciary, he remarked, adding that only government knew how to deal with this COVID-19 pandemic situation. The chief justice observed that even the courts were working in accordance with government policy.

The petitioner’s lawyer said thousands of people associated with educational institutions were becoming jobless, adding that it was affecting basic rights of citizens. The chief justice said the most important thing was to protect lives of citizens at this time, adding that whether the other countries had opened their schools. After hearing arguments, the court turned down the petition and declared it as non-maintainable.