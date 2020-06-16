close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
Anti-dengue activities

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq Monday directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of dengue larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

During a visit to Union council Girja of Potohar Town to inspect anti-dengue activities, he said all resources are being utilised for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilised for carrying out the task. On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

