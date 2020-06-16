Bids invited for Park Enclave-II

Islamabad: After nearing completion of development works in Park Enclave-I, Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch development activities in Park Enclave-II, says a press release.

In this context, process for initiating development works in Park Enclave-II has been started as bids for infrastructure development works in the project have been invited.The bids have been invited under Single Stage Two Envelop procedure from firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council in category C-3 or above. Under this project, road infrastructure, drainage system, water supply network, sewerage network, box culverts, street lights and landscaping including development of parks and green areas. Start of development activities at Park Enclave II is a part of comprehensive strategy of CDA incumbent administration to develop neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to carryout un-interrupted development activities CDA is also erecting fence around the land of Park Enclave-II so that development works once started could be carried at fast pace.