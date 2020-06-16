Boy reunited with parents

Islamabad: Islamabad Kh­a­n­na Police Station on Monday reunited a six-year old missing boy with his parents, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Muhammad Sadiq informed Khanna Police Station that his six-year old son Asghar Ali had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. Khanna Police searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy Asghar Ali and finally police team succeeded to recover him safely.

He was reunited with his parents who thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.