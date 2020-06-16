Allocation for higher education in budget rejected

Islamabad:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) rejecting budgetary allocation for higher education sector has announced to convene emergent meeting of its executive body to chalk out future course of action against the injustices with the Pakistani universities done in the Budget 2020-21.

Earlier, a meeting in Higher Education Commission (HEC) also criticised calling only 64 billion allocation as quite insufficient to carry out development schemes as most of the budget will go into meeting the costs of salaries, pension and utility services.

It may be mentioned that public sector universities which are supposed to provide higher education to the people at affordable costs are forced to increases fees every time in order to meet their rising costs in the wake of inflationary pushes.

In a statement issued by Dr Sohail Yousaf (President), Dr Naimatullah Leghari (Vice-President) and Dr Kaleemullah Bareech (General Secretary), the office-bearers of FAPUASA rejected the allocation. It said that the current budget allocations will be insufficient to meet the growing needs of 131 public sector universities and their 87 sub-campuses. They said that like the previous year, the universities will continue to suffer during next financial year as well.