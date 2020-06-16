Another eight die of COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi:The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been continuously haunting population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with an ever-increasing intensity as in last three days, almost every 7th patient tested positive for the disease from Pakistan is a resident of the twin cities.

In last three days, as many as 2,083 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities where as Islamabad is reporting the highest number of cases as per its population compared with any other district of the country. Of 2,083 patients, 1,870 patients were tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 72 hours along with 13 deaths.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals almost the same equation as in last 24 hours, a total of 5,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported from all across Pakistan of which 691 are from the twin cities including 635 from ICT and 56 from Rawalpindi district.

The virus has claimed at least eight lives in last 24 hours in the twin cities taking death toll from the region to 208. The disease caused three deaths in ICT while five in Rawalpindi district.

Five confirmed patients of COVID-19 including a female patient died here at the two healthcare facilities in town including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital were residents of Rawal Town, Cantonment Board area, Kahuta and Kotli Satyan.

Confirmation of another 691 patients from the region took the total number of patients so far tested positive from twin cities to 11703 while to date, a total of 144478 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease from Pakistan.

The total number of confirmed patients from Rawalpindi district reached 3134 on Monday while to date, the virus claimed as many as 130 lives in the district of which nearly 50 per cent are reported from Rawal Town, the most thickly populated area.

From Rawalpindi district, 56 new patients were tested positive in last 24 hours. The number of patients undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town was 382 on Monday while so far, a total of 1,714 confirmed patients have been discharged after treatment in the district, , said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that another 907 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in isolation at their homes while some 2881 persons have been under quarantine in the district at their homes.

Meanwhile, confirmation of 635 new patients from ICT in last 24 hours took tally to 8,569 of which 2,037 have recovered while 78 have lost their lives till Monday according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.