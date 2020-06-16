Berger captures Colonial crown

WASHINGTON: Daniel Ber­ger parred the first playoff hole Sunday to defeat Collin Morikawa and capture the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first US PGA golf event in three months after a coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Berger went over the green with his approach at the par-4 17th in the playoff, chipped inches from the cup and tapped in, then watched Morikawa lip out from three feet on the left edge to deliver the emotional victory at Colonial Country Club.

It marked the biggest moment in Berger’s fightback from a left wrist injury that threatened his career.The victory, which came with no spectators on the course, was the third career US PGA title for Berger, whose wins at the 2016 and 2017 St. Jude Classics also came on the second weekend of June. It was a level the 27-year-old Floridian feared he might not attain again after his injury.

Morikawa, who found the rough twice in the playoff before chipping to three feet, shook his head and said, “Just hit a bad putt.”Morikawa also missed left on a birdie putt from just inside six feet at 18 to settle for a spot in the playoff.

Berger closed with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole in regulation to fire a four-under par 66 in the final round at Fort Worth, Texas, to match Morikawa after 72 holes on 15-under 265.