PSA cancels activities until end of August

ISLAMABAD: The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has cancelled all squash activities until the end of August, deciding to review the situation in the first week of September for possible restart of the events.

In an email message to the affiliated units including the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), the PSA said on Monday that all squash activities under the banner of the PSA will remain suspended till the end of August after which a fresh review would be conducted.

“We have received an email from the PSA intimating that squash activities will remain suspended till August,” a PSF official, when contacted, said.He added that considering the fresh instructions, the PSF also decided not to go ahead with any plan of restarting activities in near future. “We will wait for some more weeks as situation in Islamabad is volatile as far as Covid-19 cases are concerned. We hope and pray for situation to get better in days to come to decide on the restart of the practice and training. Keeping in mind that squash is a contact sport and as such there is a need to wait for the improvement in situation.”

Meanwhile, the PSA has also intimated that World Juniors Team Championships scheduled to be held in Australia has been postponed. “It has been communicated that the tournament could be organised in between November 2020-March 2021 if situation improves. Even holding the event in Australia at this point of time would not be easier.”

Australia is a country where ratio of Covid-19 patients are far less.“So at this point of time resuming squash activities at domestic level would be a bit risky. We have decided to wait for some weeks before reassessing the situation and deciding accordingly.”