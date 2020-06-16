Wahab agrees to play Tests against England

LAHORE: Wahab Riaz, who decided to take an indefinite break from red ball cricket last year, has agreed to return to play the Test-match leg of Pakistan’s tour of England. He has been named in the larger pool of 29 players, a combined squad for a series of three Tests and T20Is.

Wahab was 34 when announced his break from red-ball cricket. It led to his being demoted in the PCB’s central contracts list, and then to his being omitted entirely from it. His national selection for white-ball cricket was also in doubt when head coach Misbahul Haq promoted a number of younger fast bowlers ahead of him. “I am very excited to be a part of this England tour,” Wahab said in a video conference.

“As you know this tour is being carried on in very unusual circumstances. I was called by the PCB to enquire if I am available to play Test cricket if required on a replacement basis. I straightaway said yes because my priority ultimately is to play for Pakistan.”

Wahab has been in the national circuit since 2008, but hasn’t quite managed a consistent run in the Pakistan team. His selection had often been based on his ability to generate reverse-swing at high pace, and his call-ups were often conditions-dependent.

His inconsistency and lack of fitness have often been sticking points with selectors and coaches, and previous head coach Mickey Arthur had criticised his “work ethic” and suggested that he had not “won (Pakistan) a game in two years”, before moving on from him.

“Between 2016 and 2019, I played in patches, but even after I performed against Sri Lanka, I wasn’t the part of next tour,” Wahab said, reflecting on his decision to take a break from Tests.

“I was called up to play against Australia midway, I was sent back by the then-management. That made me think I wasn’t up to a high enough standard to play Test cricket. But that was way before Misbah and Waqar were brought in at the helm. So I had made a decision speaking with the PCB higher management that I haven’t been playing ample Test cricket for a while and I voluntarily distance myself from this format and decided to concentrate on white-ball cricket.

“When I spoke to the management, they asked me not to retire completely but take time off instead. And today, in light of those discussions I am able to come back which is a good thing. I never take a decision in haste to regret later. When they communicated with me about this tour, I agreed without even thinking because this is an opportunity to represent Pakistan. The important thing is they need me and I am ready.”