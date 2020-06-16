Worsening Covid-19 situation in Lahore leaves PCB worried

KARACHI: The fast deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Lahore has forced Pakistan’s cricket chiefs to work on contingency plans ahead of this summer’s tour of England.

A top Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told ‘The News’ on Monday that the board is keeping an eye on the rapidly changing Covid-19 situation in Lahore following announcement by the provincial government that it was enforcing lockdown in various parts of the city.With its own headquarters in Lahore, the PCB had planned to gather the 29-man squad selected for the tour of England in the city later this month but that plan could be changed.

That’s because in recent days there had been an overwhelming increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, forcing the authorities to seal various localities there. There are now fears that the entire city could be placed under a strict lockdown in the near future in a bid to curb the spread of the infection. “This is a big cause of concern for us,” said a top PCB official. “We will have to rethink our plans as a lockdown (in Lahore) can affect the departure of the national team to England,” he added.The board is concerned because a lockdown might also mean that no flights would be allowed to fly in or out of Lahore.

Keeping such a scenario in mind, the PCB is mulling the option to gather the England-bound squad in Islamabad ahead of their departure to England.According to plans, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will send a chartered flight to Pakistan which will take the national team to England. The decision is part of creating a completely bio-secure environment for the players and officials before and during the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, the top PCB officials had a telephonic discussion with their ECB counterparts to discuss the forthcoming Test and T20I series between the two teams. According to the PCB official, the interaction went well with discussions on several key issues including Pakistan’s departure plans, their training schedules and itinerary of the Test and T20I series.

Pakistan wants to send the squad to England on June 30 more than a month before the opening Test of the series will tentatively begin at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 5. “We want our team to reach England well ahead of the series so that the players have ample time to prepare for it,” the official said.

The two teams will move to Southampton which will host back-to-back Tests. The tour will conclude with a three-match T20I series which will take place at Old Trafford. All the six matches of the series will be played behind closed doors. The last T20I is expected to be played on September 1.

Pakistan were planning to make Birmingham their training base during July but it is now more likely that they will instead train in Derby ahead of the three Tests. “ECB has told us that Derby is perhaps the best option as our training base in England,” the official said. “It has a hotel close to the ground.”