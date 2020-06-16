Hafeez demands steps for survival of off-spin bowling

ISLAMABAD: Showing extreme concerns over the future and survival of off-spin bowling, Mohammad Hafeez Monday called for readjustments in an effort to cope with the changing scenario and confront the challenges faced by the game of cricket.

In response to a question posed by ‘The News’ scribe during a virtual session with media on Monday, Hafeez admitted that the Covid-19 has made the game more complex than in the past.

“The off-spin bowling has suffered a lot and 15-degree restriction has ruined careers of many including the talented Saeed Ajmal. There is a need to make adjustments in an effort to see rebirth of off-spin bowling. It is a dying craft of the game that required a fresh push. Obviously I would support the idea of making changes or increasing the level where off-spinners should have some cushion to express their skills. Fast bowlers may get something out of Covid-19 situation but what about the spinners?”

Hafeez advocated the idea of readjustment according to the changing situation. “This is the best time to make adjustments.”

The experienced batsman is a part of the 29-member squad for England tour. “I can understand we have enough options at our disposal for the Test matches and I don’t think I would be required to play longer version. However, I would be available even for Test matches so is everyone else who has been named on the touring squad.”

The prolific run-getter in shorter version of the game in recent times, Hafeez said personal records hardly matter for him: “What matters, however, is helping our side win matches and titles. Personal milestone has always been a second priority for me. I feel happy and proud if my performance goes on to win matches for my country as such satisfaction has no match.”

He also dispelled the impression th­at he always wanted to bat at No 3 in T20 matches. “Since revival of my car­eer in 2010, I never requested for any particular batting position. In fact it is up to the management to pick as wh­at is best for me and where my batt­ing position is most suited to the team.”

Commenting on former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja’s criticism over his selection and his close relations with head coach Misbahul Haq, Hafeez said he never given weightage to such criticism.

“Such comments are only meant for social media popularity. I hardly comment on such remarks that have no serious or factual base.”Hafeez’s desire is to call it a day helping the national side perform well in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. “I want to play till the World Cup even if it is played next year. I am fit as I had been making all efforts to retain this fitness level till the World Cup. During these months I would be looking forward to contribute to the team’s victory and end up my career on high after the World Cup.”