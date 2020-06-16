In the Finance Bill, 2020 an amendment is recommended in section 131 of Income Tax Ordinance,2001 whereby it is made mandatory that ten percent of determined tax liability has to be deposited before filing an appeal to the Appellate Tribunal of Inland Revenue against the order of Commissioner Appeals. In the past,when similar type of conditionality was imposed, the Supreme Court Of Pakistan had ordered its deletion on the basis that it is unjust to demand the tax from an aggrieved taxpayer unless the order is first scrutinised at least by an independent forum – appellate tribunal. The repetition of unjust conditionality of depositing tax while filing appeal before the ATIR will put innocent taxpayers in dire difficulties where the colossal tax liability is created against the taxpayer by tax department on mere conjectures and hypocritical footings. Demanding tax before first scrutinising the Assessment Order by an independent forum tentamounts to a bargained justice. The public representatives should not pass this draconian regulation while debating the Finance Bill, 2020 in the National Assembly.

Zafar Iqbal FCA

Lahore