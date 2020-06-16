Implementation now

The leadership of the Czech republic deserves accolades for achieving an optimum balance between economic stability and minimal spread of the novel coronavirus. Any sort of lockdown was hardly imposed and the infection rate was kept in check. The main strategy was the mandatory use of facial masks. In Pakistan, the government has announced the mandatory use of face mask belatedly. However, the majority of the people are not complying with the orders and law-enforcement agencies seem helpless in the implementation of the decision to wear masks. Even those who are wearing masks are not covering their face adequately. The government should impose its writ to reduce the infection rate, and also ensure the revival of the economy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad