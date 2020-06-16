Intra-Afghan talks

In yet another much-delayed agreement the Afghan government and the Taliban group have agreed that Doha, in Qatar, will be the venue for the first meeting in their peace talks. This will not only be the first intra-Afghan dialogue but will also be the first high-level meeting between the two sides that have been fighting for decades now, without much progress apart from killing each other’s thousands of fighters and soldiers. Though the date for the talks is yet to be finalized, it is anticipated that the first condition of releasing 5, 000 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government needs to be fulfilled before the talks actually take place. The two sides have now to settle their differences on the promised release which may take place in a week or two. The Taliban are still insisting that the prisoner release must be completed before any formal peace talks can begin between the two sides. Though the Kabul government was not part of the deal that the Taliban and the US signed in February this year, the government has already released 3, 000 Taliban prisoners.

Now there is new hope to end the war that has raged for nearly two decades, not counting the last 20 years of the previous century that were also consumed by intermittent civil war. Since the Taliban have been keeping a political office in Doha since 2013, the peace talks are likely to go smoothly there. Afghanistan’s warring sides need to take these long-awaited peace talks seriously as a sustainable ceasefire is hardly possible unless a political settlement is reached to end years of conflict in Afghanistan. Both sides need a breakthrough development this time around otherwise the decades long stalemate will continue endlessly. If the two adversaries keep considering each other enemies, peace negotiations are not likely to move ahead. It is sad that the Taliban have been refusing to end hostilities before the talks could begin, and that is one reason the Kabul government was reluctant to release the Taliban prisoners. Under persistent attacks by the Taliban, the Kabul government relented and started releasing prisoners.

In return, the Taliban were also supposed to release one thousand Afghan security personnel being held by the Taliban, of which 600 detainees have been released so far. Unfortunately, in the last one week alone, over 400 government security forces across the country have been killed or injured. One can only hope that the talks are held early and result in the peaceful and practical withdrawal of all American troops, its allies, and coalition partners. All non-diplomatic civilian personnel and private security contractors are also supposed to withdraw from Afghanistan within 14 months. If that happens, we may then see the Afghan stakeholders try and come to some sort of peace understanding in the country.