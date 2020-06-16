Talking lockdowns

Pakistan’s Covid crisis story has been one of confusion, uncertainty and a concoction of a flood of conspiracy theories. Which is why the extremely dangerous situation we are facing now is not at all unexpected. We had at least three months to prepare our people against this crisis. Right from March, 2020, when the first cases started emerging in Pakistan, alarm bells sounded with doctors and medical experts issuing warnings; the WHO recommending strict lockdown, and the media also pointing towards an impending crisis. From the government side there has been lackluster response from the beginning (with only the Sindh government having taken it seriously). The lockdown that the government now says lasted for a month and a half was in fact never really in place. Even before it was lifted formally ahead of Eidul Fitr, people remained on the streets and the quarantine we saw in other countries was never seen. For this, the government must answer. The consequences have been severe. Currently, we have over 145,000 Covid-19 cases in the country, and there have been over 2,700 deaths.

Could we have avoided this outcome? In all probability, yes. The core of the issue lies in the contradictory messages issued by the government and its ministers alike. First, there were reassurances that it is nothing but some sort of flu that is not going to affect many. Then there was reluctance in imposing a lockdown on the pretext of a failing economy, which was declining anyway much before the coronavirus hit the country. Advisers and ministers were taking it lightly, some even going so far as comparing the casualties in road accidents with corona deaths. Then there were mishandlings at entry points into the country, without proper screening, and then in trying to trace those who had already infected others and disappeared. All this shows a lack of coordination between the various ministries and even the NDMA seemed to lack the required wherewithal to tackle the crisis.

With 4,000 to 6,000 new cases now being reported daily, we see a new round of action from the Punjab government, which follows the ‘smart’ lockdowns already announced by Imran Khan. Last week, some areas of Islamabad were completely locked down after being identified as coronavirus hotspots. The National Command and Control Centre has identified hotspots in 20 cities. We still await a final decision and more clarity on how things will move forward from now. Slow decision-making and trepidation in making decisions has been our key downfall. This time around, we can only hope the lockdowns will be effectively imposed and that they will be followed up by widespread testing to identify Covid-19 victims, offer them treatment and isolate those they have been in contact with. As people continue to die each day in hospitals, and those who live face constant fear, we hope the government will stick to its renewed realization that Covid-19 is indeed a serious problem and that is why it has been treated as an emergency across the 202 countries which have been affected. The policy of ‘let’s-blame-the-people’ cannot work and is a tone-deaf approach to this crisis.