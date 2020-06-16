441 players seek financial assistance

LONDON: More than four hundred players, the bulk of them based in Europe, have applied for financial assistance under a scheme set up by world governing body FIFA.

There have been 441 applications so far to the FIFA Fund for Football Players (FFP), claiming unpaid wages from clubs.Eighty nine per cent of those who applied were with clubs in Europe, with the remaining 11 per cent in other parts of the world.

Players can apply until the end of June via world players’ union FIFPRO.FIFA has set aside 16 million US dollars (around £12.8m) up to 2022. This includes three million dollars for 2020, plus a pot of five million dollars to reimburse players left out of pocket in the period between July 2015 and the end of June.