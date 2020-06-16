Madeleine suspect refusing to answer questions

LONDON: Lawyers for the man suspected of murdering Madeleine McCann say he will refuse to answer questions because prosecutors must have proof he was involved in her disappearance, according to a newspaper report.

German investigators believe Christian Bruckner killed Madeleine soon after abducting her from a holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in May, 2007.

The Times says investigators are searching for a link connecting Bruckner to an incident involving a 10-year-old British girl in the same resort in 2005, the same year Bruckner raped a woman at a villa nearby.

The paper said police were also aware of nine sexual assaults and three attempts against British girls aged from six to 12 who were holidaying in the area between 2004 and 2006. Bruckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fulscher was quoted by The Times as saying: “Mr B is remaining silent on the allegation at this time on the advice of his defence counsel. This is quite common in criminal proceedings.

“It is the duty of the state to prove that a suspect committed a crime. No accused person has to prove his innocence to the investigating authorities.” Bruckner, 43, is in jail in Germany for drug dealing.