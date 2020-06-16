Crowds, queues as English shops reopen post lockdown

LONDON: Queues formed at stores across England on Monday as thousands of non-essential shops pulled up their shutters for the first time since March.

Customers are being encouraged to go out and spend but to “be sensible” in their approach, as the Government seeks to begin reopening the economy “gradually and carefully”.Long lines were seen at Primark stores across the country, with dozens of keen shoppers waiting outside branches of the budget clothes store in Birmingham, Derby, Liverpool and Nottingham.

People heading into the Apple store on Regent Street in central London had their temperatures checked and were told they must wear face coverings when inside.Small business minister Paul Scully insisted it is safe to shop, noting the new looks many stores will have as they attempt to ensure social distancing and good hygiene among staff and customers.

He told BBC Breakfast: “The high street is going to be a different place to what it was before, with the one-way systems, with the hand sanitisers, and with people not trying clothes on in the same way.

“But, nonetheless, it is safe to shop. I would encourage people to be sensible, work with the people in the shop but do go out and shop, and start opening our economy gradually and carefully.” The reopening comes as a survey suggested less than half of people feel comfortable returning to clothes shops. Results of YouGov polling carried out earlier this month suggested just 40 per cent of people were comfortable to go back into such stores, and only 48 per cent think they would be able to stay the required two metres away from other shoppers. Some 41 per cent of people said they believe it is about the right time for the shops to reopen, but 39 per cent said it was too soon.

Meanwhile, commuters were pictured wearing masks at London’s Waterloo station as face coverings on public transport became mandatory. Zoos and safari parks are also welcoming back visitors on Monday, places of worship can open for private prayer while some secondary school pupils will begin returning to their classrooms.

With official figures showing the economy shrank by a fifth in April, ministers are desperate to get businesses going again to stave off another wave of job losses. Boris Johnson said he did not know whether to expect “a flood or a trickle” when the shops reopened but that he hoped people would return in “sensible” numbers.

Visiting Westfield shopping centre in east London on Sunday, the Prime Minister acknowledged some people may be nervous about returning to the high street after so long away but insisted they “should shop and shop with confidence”.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who is reported to be considering a VAT cut to stimulate spending – acknowledged further redundancies were inevitable as the Government’s furlough scheme begins to unwind.

Ministers are under intense pressure from Conservative MPs to go further by easing the two-metre social distancing rule so the hard-pressed hospitality sector can also reopen.

Katie Nicholls warned the rule means many smaller businesses are unable to meet the criteria for safe opening and one third of hospitality businesses may not survive the pandemic. Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday, she said: “We very much welcome the Government’s decision to conduct a review on this because it is a matter of survival or business failure as far as hospitality is concerned.”

The review announcement comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged the Government not to lift the lockdown until it is proven its widely criticised coronavirus contact tracing system works.

After it was revealed the Government failed to trace the contacts of a third of those testing positive in the first week of the new system, Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO’s director for Europe, warned Britain was still in the midst of a “very active phase of the pandemic”.

Labour has joined Tory MPs in urging ministers to set out a clear plan for the hospitality sector to return, with shadow business minister Lucy Powell calling on the Government to provide guidance on how it can restart.